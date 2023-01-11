Federal agencies approved more than $140 million in grants to Ukrainian refugees, records show. Figures were based on the fraction of eligible Ukrainians who applied for funding.
“Ukrainians arriving in Canada can apply to receive transitional financial assistance,” said a September 20 briefing note by the Department of Social Development, Service Canada Support To Ukrainian Newcomers.
“These funds will help Ukrainian nationals and their family members meet their basic needs, such as transportation and longer term housing, as they arrive in communities across Canada and find a job.”
According to Blacklock's Reporter, the program pays up to $3,000 per adult and $1,500 per child. The department said of 140,094 Ukrainian refugees to arrive in Canada to date a total 38,712 applied for funding as of last September 4. Approved payments totaled $140,313,000.
“Additional assistance arises as Ukrainians continue to arrive in Canada,” said the briefing note. “Associations and service provider organizations across the country are looking into options to help Ukrainians settle and expedite their career and work integration.”
From the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last February, cabinet waived numerous regulations to aid refugees including a requirement that settlers repay transportation loans. Ukrainian refugees were offered free charter flights to Canada.
Cabinet denied preferential treatment compared to war refugees from countries like Afghanistan.
“There are marked differences between the situation in Afghanistan and Ukraine and those differences should not be overlooked,” Defence Minister Anita Anand testified last May 9 at the House of Commons immigration committee.
“There’s a fight for democracy in the one country, Ukraine, while there is clearly not a fight for democracy in Afghanistan,” said Anand. “Furthermore, in Ukraine there are borders shared with close allies, in particular I would point out the Polish border.”
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, whose maternal grandparents were Ukrainian, earlier described the war as “brutal,” “vile” and “truly barbaric” and pledged broad federal support for Ukrainians.
“Be strong as we support our friends and family in Ukraine,” Freeland earlier told reporters.
“It’s only Ukrainians who are fighting and dying,” said Freeland. “So I am really humbled when it comes to how much we should all respect Ukraine and recognize their extreme courage and their extreme sacrifice. Canada is supporting Ukraine with financial assistance.”
A total 1.3 million Canadians are of Ukrainian ancestry, according to Census figures. Minister Freeland in a 2014 Blacklock’s commentary wrote: “My family’s history gives me empathy towards other nations that have suffered invasion and totalitarian regimes. I understand the challenges they face in coming to Canada.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.