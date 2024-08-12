News

15% CUTS: Chamber of Commerce wants Chretien-era austerity cutbacks on federal spending

'15% CUTS': Chamber of Commerce wants Chretien-era austerity cutbacks on federal spending
'15% CUTS': Chamber of Commerce wants Chretien-era austerity cutbacks on federal spendingCBC
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Chamber Of Commerce
Commons Finance Committee
Blacklock’s Reporter
then-Prime Minister Jean Chretien
then-Finance Minister Paul Martin

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news