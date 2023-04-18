PSAC
By Matthew Horwood

Chris Aylward, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) president, set a strike deadline of 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday. Aylward said the strike “can shut the government down.”

Public Service Alliance of Canada president Chris Aylward

Courtesy PSAC

If all 155,000 employees take part in the strike, it would be the largest in the past 19 years. The PSAC is the largest federal workers union.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

I wonder if they will picket line from home like they have been "working " from home the last 3 years? Maybe they will honk horns and we can have a citizens coalition sue the unions for all sorts of nonsense like the Ottawa citizens did. Maybe we can send in the riot horses, bring in riot police police from all parts of the country with no badges or name tags.

Report Add Reply
Majder
Majder

This is why the only service government should be providing is essential services. Everything else should be up to the private sector to provide.

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Hahahahahaah happy days fire all of them. Bunch of worthless grifters. This is like all my Christmas's came at once. This country functioned allot better, we had allot more money in our pockets, and freedom before we had a gun to our heads to pay for these losers.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Let's see. We have by far too many public servants who do way to little in terms actual service to the taxpayer. Public servants wages and defined benefit pensions are a very real problem for the canadian taxpayer.

Solution. Lock them out for at least a year. It will be rough for the taxpayer but not as rough as for the blood sucking public servants. When they are desperate, then we negotiate.

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

Question. As a Canadian, why should I support this strike action? How will it benefit me? Will I actually be able to get a passport in a reasonable length of time? What services to me will improve if the Union is successful?

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Why do we even need the government to print passports in the first place? Why can't we just hire a private company with a secure building and vetted employees to print the passports? You coule hire a few inspectors to do audits for security and compliance and get the work done 10x faster and for 1/10th of the cost. We are paying for this garbage and we are now insolvent. We have to make massive cuts to government spending and massive increases to production unless we want to become the next Argentina because that is where we are headed. We just can't afford to pay for all these useless people any longer.

Report Add Reply
Frank Jack
Frank Jack

How about these 155,000 parasites walk off for good and we just don’t backfill any of their jobs? Would anything actually change or would anyone notice a difference?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.