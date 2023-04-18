“Why is it important for members to participate in strike action?” the PSAC wrote in a notice to members.
“This is a truly historic moment for workers. A strike by PSAC would be one of the largest strikes in Canada’s history and mean real gains for our members at the table.”
“Together, we wield incredible power and can shut the government down to secure a fair contract and set a standard that supports unionized and non-unionized workers across the country,” wrote the PSAC.
Treasury Board (TB) President Mona Fortier told the Commons a strike was unnecessary.
“There is enough ground to reach a deal,” said Fortier.
“Canadians expect both parties to bargain in good faith and find compromise.”
The TB said it offered employees a 9% raise over three years, “a fair and competitive offer.”
The PSAC said the offer averaged 2% a year retroactive from 2021 to 2025, “an insulting offer.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the PSAC also opposed any mandatory order that all employees working from home return to the job site on a rotating schedule. The TB said the PSAC proposal was untenable.
“These demands as currently drafted would severely impact the government’s ability to deliver services to Canadians and would limit its ability to effectively manage employees within the public service,” the TB said in a statement.
The TB also provided documents to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation indicating the PSAC sought shift premiums for employees who worked past 4 p.m., “an education fund for laid-off members of up to $17,000” and four weeks’ paid holiday after four years’ service rather than the current seven-year minimum.
“We are going to continue to work with public sector unions and respect the work they’ve done as public servants getting us through the pandemic,” said Liberal MP Randy Boissonnault (Edmonton Centre, AB), associate Finance minister.
“We have some real challenges with inflation.”
Cabinet said in the event of any job action, all Old Age Security cheques, veterans benefits, Employment Insurance and other federal payments would be processed under a long-standing policy.
Previous PSAC actions disrupted the processing of tax returns, immigration applications and work at airports and maritime ports.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(7) comments
I wonder if they will picket line from home like they have been "working " from home the last 3 years? Maybe they will honk horns and we can have a citizens coalition sue the unions for all sorts of nonsense like the Ottawa citizens did. Maybe we can send in the riot horses, bring in riot police police from all parts of the country with no badges or name tags.
This is why the only service government should be providing is essential services. Everything else should be up to the private sector to provide.
Hahahahahaah happy days fire all of them. Bunch of worthless grifters. This is like all my Christmas's came at once. This country functioned allot better, we had allot more money in our pockets, and freedom before we had a gun to our heads to pay for these losers.
Let's see. We have by far too many public servants who do way to little in terms actual service to the taxpayer. Public servants wages and defined benefit pensions are a very real problem for the canadian taxpayer.
Solution. Lock them out for at least a year. It will be rough for the taxpayer but not as rough as for the blood sucking public servants. When they are desperate, then we negotiate.
Question. As a Canadian, why should I support this strike action? How will it benefit me? Will I actually be able to get a passport in a reasonable length of time? What services to me will improve if the Union is successful?
Why do we even need the government to print passports in the first place? Why can't we just hire a private company with a secure building and vetted employees to print the passports? You coule hire a few inspectors to do audits for security and compliance and get the work done 10x faster and for 1/10th of the cost. We are paying for this garbage and we are now insolvent. We have to make massive cuts to government spending and massive increases to production unless we want to become the next Argentina because that is where we are headed. We just can't afford to pay for all these useless people any longer.
How about these 155,000 parasites walk off for good and we just don’t backfill any of their jobs? Would anything actually change or would anyone notice a difference?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.