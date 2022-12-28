16-year-old dies from stroke
Photo Credit: St. Paul Capitals Hockey Association

A 16-year-old Minnesota high school hockey player died on Christmas Day after undergoing emergency surgery for a stroke caused by a rare condition called moyamoya disease.

Cormick Scanlan, 16, died from a rare blood vessel disorder in which a skull artery becomes narrowed or blocked.

(2) comments

Blparks
Blparks

It’s really sad that this is the new normal in some people’s minds. My heart goes out to the family of this young man. It’s pretty sad when clogged arteries and strokes are now seen more in young people. How devastating !!

Big104
Big104

My heart truly goes out to the family. When was this young man diagnosed with this disorder? Or are they trying to cover why young people are dying from strokes and heart attacks?

