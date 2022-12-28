A 16-year-old Minnesota high school hockey player died on Christmas Day after undergoing emergency surgery for a stroke caused by a rare condition called moyamoya disease.
Cormick Scanlan, 16, died from a rare blood vessel disorder in which a skull artery becomes narrowed or blocked.
Scanlan was a member of the St. Paul Capitals hockey organization. He suffered a stroke earlier in December and underwent surgery.
"He passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family”, the St. Paul Capitols Hockey Association said in a statement.
"The Capitals mourn the loss of Cormick Scanlan. Cormick was a Capitals player from his time as a mini-mite through his past two seasons on our Bantam AA team. He now plays for Cretin Derham Hall."
During his Peewee B1 year, Scanlan's signature move was the "choo choo" which featured him using his size and speed to beat defenseman to the net. On his way past defenders, parents would shout, "choo choo" as he charged past defenders towards the net.
Scanlan used this move in the winning goal to beat Edina 1-0 in the Eden Prairie tournament that season.
"If you needed a big goal, Cormick was your guy," former coach Jeff Wright said.
Dane Erickson, Cormick's Bantam AA coach, remembers Cormick as a player of great character, with a great attitude, who always worked hard and finished first in every race, on and off the ice.
"I can still see him barreling down the ice, beating the defenseman wide, and driving the puck hard to the net," Erickson said.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Heather, Joe, Sloane, Brynn, and Colin at this difficult time."
It’s really sad that this is the new normal in some people’s minds. My heart goes out to the family of this young man. It’s pretty sad when clogged arteries and strokes are now seen more in young people. How devastating !!
My heart truly goes out to the family. When was this young man diagnosed with this disorder? Or are they trying to cover why young people are dying from strokes and heart attacks?
