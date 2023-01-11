Theo Gibbs, 18, died suddenly in his sleep at his family’s Regina home on December 30.
Gibbs began his baseball career at the Saskatchewan Premier Baseball League’s Regina White Sox before going to the Martin Sports Academy and the Regina Red Sox Academy.
Gibbs played collegiate baseball at Lassen Community College (LCC) in Susanville, Calif., and was home for the holidays and rehabilitation.
In June, Gibbs committed to LCC after graduating from the Martin baseball program. However, he suffered a shoulder issue at LCC and returned to Regina to recover.
In January, Gibbs was heading back to the LCC baseball team.
LCC’s Baseball Coach Frank Avilla released a statement about Gibbs passing.
“Our baseball program is heartbroken by the passing of Theo Gibbs,” said Avilla.
“We send our prayers and wish his family comfort, peace, and strength as they mourn the loss of their oldest son. Although our time was brief, Theo’s smile and energy was infectious.”
Baseball was not the only sport that Gibbs played. While growing up, he suited up with two minor hockey teams: the Regina Shamrocks and Regina Cougars.
Theo is survived by his parents, Kory and Dana, and brothers, Townes, 15, and Ali, 12. The entire family takes part in local sports and both parents are teachers.
The family thanked everyone who reached out about the unexpected passing of their son.
“We are forever grateful for the love and support shown to us in this time of unbelievable sadness,” said Dana Gibbs.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to us. Words will never be enough. Your love is holding us up. Whenever you think of Theo in the coming hours and days, please pass on an act of kindness and send your love up to him.”
Family friend Chantel Kaufmann organized a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral costs.
As of Wednesday, more than $49,000 was raised from 555 donors, with donations ranging from $10 to $1,000.
“I’m not up on my social media-type things, but my kids told me it was the Number 1-trending GoFundMe in all of North America or something like that,” said Kaufmann.
“It really shows you the love that people have for his family. It’s a great family that is well respected and works really hard and would do this at the drop of the hat for anyone else. They know that they have helped out in so many ways when people have gone through hard times.”
“It’s really very sad. He was a great kid and it’s a really great family. You really don’t want to see this happen to anybody.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(12) comments
DAMMIT another death from coincidence infecting so many young athletes. Condolences to the family.
...another "safe & effective".
He obviously died from the clot shot “Covid vaccine”! Anyone who pushed these death shots on people should be locked up and face the consequences of murder!
It’s not obvious at all. People die for unexpected reasons. It does not say he had any Covid shots firstly so we don’t know if that is even possible as a cause let alone the actual cause.
He was crossing the boarder. So…….💉
Until proven otherwise. Apparently it’s ok to ask people about medical status to enter a restaurant or apply for a job, but not the causes of death.
Sorry but no. Before two years ago, there may have been a freak incident like this a couple times a year in the news but now it is happening almost daily. Young male athletes in their prime generally do not die for unexplained reasons. If it happened, an autopsy was generally done and clear reason for the death was provided to the public at some point. The reason why we are being told that it is "unexplainable" is because it is being suppressed for political reasons, namely the mRNA injection. It would be completely explainable if the media/health professionals could critically look at the long-term effects of these injections.
Shouldn't this be investigated scientifically and not politically?
[thumbup]
Or by the media who while not knowing the cause will describe every other theory as 'crazy conspiracy theories'.
perhaps those mandating shots for athletes or teams, or such, should be sued?
How many covid shots was he made to take?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.