Gibbs LCC
Image courtesy of GoFundMe

Theo Gibbs, 18, died suddenly in his sleep at his family’s Regina home on December 30.

Gibbs Catcher

Gibbs began his baseball career at the Saskatchewan Premier Baseball League’s Regina White Sox before going to the Martin Sports Academy and the Regina Red Sox Academy. 

Gibbs Siblings

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(12) comments

willowravenwolf
willowravenwolf

DAMMIT another death from coincidence infecting so many young athletes. Condolences to the family.

Report Add Reply
dgc
dgc

...another "safe & effective".

Report Add Reply
Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

He obviously died from the clot shot “Covid vaccine”! Anyone who pushed these death shots on people should be locked up and face the consequences of murder!

Report Add Reply
guest854
guest854

It’s not obvious at all. People die for unexpected reasons. It does not say he had any Covid shots firstly so we don’t know if that is even possible as a cause let alone the actual cause.

Report Add Reply
darlene.cherniwchan
darlene.cherniwchan

He was crossing the boarder. So…….💉

Report Add Reply
alliephillips95
alliephillips95

Until proven otherwise. Apparently it’s ok to ask people about medical status to enter a restaurant or apply for a job, but not the causes of death.

Report Add Reply
Illusion
Illusion

Sorry but no. Before two years ago, there may have been a freak incident like this a couple times a year in the news but now it is happening almost daily. Young male athletes in their prime generally do not die for unexplained reasons. If it happened, an autopsy was generally done and clear reason for the death was provided to the public at some point. The reason why we are being told that it is "unexplainable" is because it is being suppressed for political reasons, namely the mRNA injection. It would be completely explainable if the media/health professionals could critically look at the long-term effects of these injections.

Report Add Reply
Creepy Little Dictator
Creepy Little Dictator

Shouldn't this be investigated scientifically and not politically?

Report Add Reply
SuperBaba
SuperBaba

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Or by the media who while not knowing the cause will describe every other theory as 'crazy conspiracy theories'.

Report Add Reply
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

perhaps those mandating shots for athletes or teams, or such, should be sued?

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

How many covid shots was he made to take?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.