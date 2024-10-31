19 charged in connection with 'violent' drug trafficking operation in northern BC

Nineteen people have been charged in connection with a "violent" drug trafficking operation in northern British Columbia. Eleven have been arrested while the remaining eight are still on the run.The charges were laid following an investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia's Northern District Team which began in June 2022. Working together with police in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, and Fort Nelson, the agency eventually identified suspects and executed search warrants. Between October 13, 2022 and January 23, 2023, large quantities of drugs, weapons, firearms, and vehicles were seized, and several suspects were arrested. "The investigation led by CFSEU-BC unveiled an alleged drug trafficking network causing significant harm to the Peace Region communities," Media Relations Officer Sgt. Brenda Winpenny said. "The investigation highlights CFSEU-BC's commitment to working in collaboration with our policing partners to enhance public safety by fulfilling our mandate to target, investigate, disrupt and support the prosecution of those who pose the highest threat to public safety."Charges were approved by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada between October 22-24, 2024 against Peter James Ayles, 44, Leanne Denise Hart, 47, Kyle Rowan Fell, 27, Jessica Anne Dejarlais, 42, Sheldon Dean Horne, 37, Aaron James Linklater, 48, Morgan Charles Fraser, 40, Cody Mackenzie Grendus, 36, Josh Michael Malanowich, 28, Joseph Alexander Sandeson, 49, Terry Lee Mearow, 43, Carol Lynn Mearow, 63, Miles Dean Savard, 29, Tracy Dawn Snowden, 47, William Clayton McLennan, 34, Daniel Kakonde Tshimba, 37, Hayley Jean Harman, 24, Brandon Ronan Stuckless, 31, and Bradley Curtis Hodgins, 60.While most received one count of trafficking in a control substance, others such as Fraser, Grendus, Malanowich, Sandeson, and Mearow also got firearms-related charges.Of the 11 who have been arrested, two remain in custody. The remaining nine have been released under an agreement that they abide by a number of conditions. .CFSEU-BC released images of seven of the eight suspects still on the run.