19 Sask elected officials call for halt in arms trade with Israel

An open letter to Prime Minister Trudeau signed by 19 Saskatchewan elected officials calls for the Canadian government to impose a two-way arms embargo with Israel.Signatories include four Regina city councillors, three Saskatoon city councillors, two Prince Albert city councillors, three Regina Public School trustees and seven NDP MLAs.Canada’s House of Commons voted this spring in favour of a NDP resolution that included ending arms deals with Israel. However it was non-binding.The open letter says “Israel’s catastrophic assault on Gaza continues in defiance of the International Court of Justice's ruling that it must halt is military oﬀensive in Rafah” and points out “the United Nations Human Rights Council has called on all states to immediately ‘cease the sale, transfer and diversion of arms, munitions and other military equipment to Israel.’”“In light of Israel’s failure to comply with both the binding measures ordered by the International Court of Justice and the UN Security Council resolution demanding a ceasefire, this embargo is critical to upholding Canada’s legal obligations as a UN member state. UN experts have warned that sending Israel weapons, ammunition or components likely violates international humanitarian law.”As a result, the elected officials called for a “comprehensive two-way arms embargo” that would end the transfer of arms already approved for export, an end to the loophole that allows Canada to send weapons to Israel via the United States, and stops the purchase of weapons from Israel.The letter, sent to the prime minister, was carbon copied to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Saskatchewan MLAs. It was signed by Shanon Zachidniak, Regina City Councillor, Ward 8Dan LeBlanc, Regina City Councillor, Ward 6Andrew Stevens, Regina City Councillor, Ward 3Cheryl Stadnichuk, Regina City Councillor, Ward 1Mairin Loewen, Saskatoon City Councillor, Ward 7Hilary Gough, Saskatoon City Councillor, Ward 2David Kirton, Saskatoon City Councillor, Ward 3Terra Lennox-Zepp, Prince Albert City Councillor, Ward 2Tony Head, Prince Albert City Councillor, Ward 3Meara Conway, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Regina Elphinstone-CentreNicole Sarauer, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Regina Douglas ParkNoor Burki, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Regina Coronation ParkJennifer Bowes, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Saskatoon UniversityMatt Love, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Saskatoon EastviewJared Clarke, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Regina Walsh AcresNathaniel Teed, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Saskatoon MeewasinSarah Cummings Truszkowski, Regina Public School Board TrusteeTed Jaleta, Regina Public School Board TrusteeTara Molson, Regina Public School Board Trustee.A provincial election will be held October 28 and municipal elections will be held November 13.