News

‘$1B A WEEK’: Tory senators say Freeland has 'lost control' of federal spending after $2.13 trillion debt ceiling increase

‘$1B A WEEK’: Senators say Freeland has 'lost control' of federal spending after $2.13 trillion debt ceiling increase
‘$1B A WEEK’: Senators say Freeland has 'lost control' of federal spending after $2.13 trillion debt ceiling increaseWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland
Federal Spending
Senate National Finance Committee
Blacklock’s Reporter
Borrowing Authority Act
debt ceiling
Trudeau Liberal administration

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news