$2 MILLION MAKEOVER: Calgary council chambers get spiffy upgrade

Calgary city council chambers have been born anew — it's gotten a spiffy upgrade valued at $2 million, which will be enjoyed by the new councillors after the city's election this fall. "The project budget for council chamber lifecycle upgrades was approximately $2 million, funded by a facility asset sustainment budget. The exact figure will not be available until all final invoices have been received," the city said in an email to the Western Standard.The first stage of the renovations was completed in the summer of 2024, and the second phase was finished this August. .The city said the first phase "focused on improving the workspace for council and administration.""Updates included height-adjustable council desks for improved ergonomics, and enhanced technology integration to better support connectivity in the council area."The second phase they stated, "focused on the public gallery, where Calgarians and employees sit during council and committee meetings."Key changes include: "New gallery seating that meets today’s accessibility and ergonomic standards, power access on select seating so guests can charge their devices, dedicated seating for presenters waiting to address council, and new carpet, paint, and acoustic wall panels to improve sound quality and rejuvenate the space."