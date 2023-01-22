Red Tape
A 2015 law to cut federal red tape achieved little, according to a Treasury Board report. Critics had dismissed the initiative as doomed to failure, Blacklock's Reporter first reported.

Parliament eight years ago passed Bill C-21 the Red Tape Reduction Act, which required the introduction of new federal regulations or “administrative burden” be offset by repeal of some other rule under a so-called “one-for-one” standard. Burdens were defined as “anything that is necessary to demonstrate compliance with a regulation, including collection, processing and reporting of information and the completion of forms.”

