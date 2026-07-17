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2022 Freedom Convoy organizer found guilty of intimidation

Pat King, one of the principal organizers of the 2022 Trucker Convoy, has been found guilty of intimidation and will be sentenced later in the year
Pat King on livestream announcing the decision of the Ontario Court of Appeal
Pat King on livestream announcing the decision of the Ontario Court of Appeal@The_RealPatKing on X/Twitter
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Ontario Court Of Appeal
Trucker Convoy
Pat King
Antilockdown Protest
2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa
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