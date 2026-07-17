2022 Freedom Convoy organizer found guilty of intimidation

One of the main organizers of the 2022 trucker convoy protest in Ottawa has been found guilty of intimidation, and, as a result, the Ontario Court of Appeal has ordered a new sentencing hearing.King was one of the primary organizers of the anti-lockdown protests that occurred in February of 2022 in the parliamentary precinct in downtown Ottawa and lasted for close to three weeks.King was previously convicted on five counts of mischief, counselling mischief, and disobeying a court order and was sentenced to a year in prison.During this initial trial he was acquitted of three counts of intimidation, but at his latest appearance in appeals court, a panel of three judges found that the trial judge had erred in law.As a result, King was convicted on one count of intimidation..The panel of judges is quoted as describing the 2022 convoy as "a co-ordinated, targeted attack on Ottawa residents aimed at coercing change through highly disruptive criminal conduct.”The judges also said that King played a role in "a co-ordinated, targeted attack on Ottawa residents aimed at coercing change through highly disruptive criminal conduct.”King responded to this decision on a livestream on his Twitter account, where he encouraged his followers to "use their heads" but called the decision "insanity."On livestream King accepted that he would face additional prison time but said that he would do so "with his head held high.”He added that he did not have the financial ability to continue fighting this case. King also said to those who stood against him, "You got what you wanted."A new sentencing hearing will be set for King some time later this year at the Ontario Superior Court unless he decides to appeal to the Supreme Court, something that King says he cannot afford to do.