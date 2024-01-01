2024 baby name trends show rise in gender-neutral names, return to classic names

The most popular baby names for 2024 have been released, with surveys finding a rise in gender-neutral names juxtaposed with a return to classic names from times past. Some of the most popular names for the New Year in North America are Collins, Sloane, Maddison and Spencer for girls and Cameron, Carter and Waylon for boys.Minnesota naming expert Steph Coffield has seen a trend in surnames repurposed as given names. “I’m seeing a lot of whimsical, gender-neutral surnames being given as first names,” Coffield told Yahoo News, including names such as Fisher, Huxley and Ridley. “The way things are going, with more acceptance of non-binary people, parents aren’t afraid to give boys softer more feminine names.”“We’re already there with girls being more masculine and that will continue,” she added. "Some parents will come to me asking for one that works for a boy and a girl ahead of time, then they can stick with it, whatever the gender."At the same time, another trend reveals new parents are starting to lean toward classic names such as Rose, Annie, Cecelia, Margaret and Jade for girls and Harrison, Nathaniel and Vincent for boys. “I’m seeing this more and more — parents want a classic name, but one that’s out of the top 100,” Coffield said. “They want a name that feels familiar and that everyone has heard, but they don’t want their child to have five other kids in their class with the same name.”UK-based naming consultant SJ Strum has predicted across the pond there will be an uptick in Elizabeth derivatives after the late queen, such as Eliza, Elspeth and Betty. Other names that emanate “quiet luxury” such as Ophelia and Anastasia are on the rise too, Strum said per New York Post. “We love a timeless, traditional name in the UK, but modern parents want to move on to rarer choices as unique names still dominate what we’re after and why there’s such a boom in using a baby name consultant,” Strum noted.However, trends show the UK is also edging closer to the gender neutralization of baby names, as people “move to raising children as individuals.”“River is rising for both boys and girls,” Strum said, “Noa is trending for girls and Noah is our number one boy name. Wren and Indie remain popular too.” Popular girls names in North America for 2024CollinsJuniperSloaneMaddisonSpencerAnnieMargaretPopular boys names in North America for 2024CameronCarterColterWaylonCampbellHarrisonNathanielVincentPopular girls names in the United Kingdom for 2024DelilahMargotMaeveNellieIndieOpheliaNoraAnastasiaCleoHarlowPopular boys names in the United Kingdom for 2024OttoKitEnzoBeauReubenRupertOtisRonnieJudeLucas