2024 Stampede attendance skyrockets beyond 1M, on track to beat 2012 record

The 112th Calgary Stampede heading into its final weekend has already drawn more than a million attendees, on track to hit numbers the grounds haven’t seen since 2012. In its centennial year, Stampede attendance reached 1.4 million, the highest number of attendees in the world famous event’s history. Attendance in 2023 totalled 1,384,632. .As of Sunday morning, a total of 1.33 million people entered Stampede Park since it kicked off last Friday. Only 78,000 were needed to smash the old record on Sunday, virtually guaranteed given 156,000 showed up the day before..Last Sunday reached a record 201,260 people, with 134,669 visitors Wednesday and 135,351 on Thursday. If so, it would set a new world record.Stampede week in Calgary endured a staggering heat wave with temperatures surpassing 30 C for multiple days in a row. The upcoming weekend is calling for temperatures in the mid 20s, along with some clouds and periodic rain and thunderstorms.