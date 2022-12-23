The typical Canadian gun owner has a rifle or shotgun, enjoys camping and shoots for sport or food, according in-house research by the Department of Public Safety.
“They are worried about the public’s view of firearms owners and that non-owners may believe gun violence comes from licensed, law abiding owners rather than illegal activities such as black market trafficking,” wrote researchers, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“The main reasons for owning firearms are target shooting for sport (39%), self defence and safety (37%), hunting for sport (34%) and hunting for food (28%),” said a report Firearms Public Awareness Campaign: Firearms Owners. “Other reasons include having a firearm that was a gift or inheritance or as part of a collection.”
“Most participants reported owning a few firearms that were typically hunting rifles,” wrote researchers. “They used their guns for game hunting, for shooting small animals such as birds on their farm or to defend themselves from predatory animals such as bears. Some also used their guns for sport shooting.”
The public safety department said it commissioned the research to “better understand firearms owners and their attitudes.” Data showed most owners, 75%, had one or two firearms – typically rifles (58%) or shotguns (42%) – and had owned them for several years.
Typical gun owners in Canada also bought their firearms at a licensed dealer, went shooting less than once a month, kept up their permits and were familiar with federal regulations. Most owners surveyed said urban gangs were to blame for gun crimes.
“They agree it is important to protect traditional values and activities,” a sentiment expressed by 82% of gun owners surveyed. Researchers said gun owners were also more likely to enjoy fishing, hiking, camping and boating.
Findings were based on 12 focus groups and questionnaires with 2,001 gun owners nationwide. The public safety department paid Environics Research $223,528 for the survey. The newly-released report is dated March 31 prior to cabinet’s proposal to restrict ownership of common models of rifles and shotguns.
Cabinet in November 24 amendments to Bill C-21 An Act To Amend Certain Acts proposed a national ban on rifles or shotguns “capable of discharging centre fire ammunition in a semi-automatic manner.” Opposition MPs at the Commons public safety committee on December 13 blocked passage of the amendments.
“We’re talking classic wood stock hunting rifles that are being used that will be banned by this,” said Conservative MP Raquel Dancho (Kildonan-St. Paul, Man.). “That’s really the problem we’re coming down to. I don’t necessarily see a path forward.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau.
He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
The survey should have read, 99.9% of legal firearms owners use their firearms for legal activity.
With the way the current regime is driving up food costs with carbon taxes, proposed fertilizer sanctions and myriad other inflation driving moves, there'll be a lot more people turning back to hunting to put food on the table. It's pretty clear - either this regime is gone, OR, Alberta will soon (sooner than later) be gone (from the federation).
Most of what you stated above shows the dual use of rifles (Hunting, self defense).
WEF Klaus Schwab was correct when he said, "We must prepare for an angrier world"
When these elites say something you better listen. I went from one gun for the past fifteen years to twelve over the past year. Trudeau has no one to blame for the massive increase in gun owners but himself. We see the tyranny he hopes to enact at every opportunity.
