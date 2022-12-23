Guns

Guns 

 Courtesy CBC

The typical Canadian gun owner has a rifle or shotgun, enjoys camping and shoots for sport or food, according in-house research by the Department of Public Safety.

“They are worried about the public’s view of firearms owners and that non-owners may believe gun violence comes from licensed, law abiding owners rather than illegal activities such as black market trafficking,” wrote researchers, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The survey should have read, 99.9% of legal firearms owners use their firearms for legal activity.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

With the way the current regime is driving up food costs with carbon taxes, proposed fertilizer sanctions and myriad other inflation driving moves, there'll be a lot more people turning back to hunting to put food on the table. It's pretty clear - either this regime is gone, OR, Alberta will soon (sooner than later) be gone (from the federation).

Report Add Reply
NortherTrumper
NortherTrumper

Most of what you stated above shows the dual use of rifles (Hunting, self defense).

WEF Klaus Schwab was correct when he said, "We must prepare for an angrier world"

When these elites say something you better listen. I went from one gun for the past fifteen years to twelve over the past year. Trudeau has no one to blame for the massive increase in gun owners but himself. We see the tyranny he hopes to enact at every opportunity.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.