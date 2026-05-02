News

$3.2B broadband fund behind schedule as auditors flag delays and rising costs

The CRTC a map shows the availability of broadband Internet access service at or above the target speeds of 5 megabits per second download and 1 megabits per second upload — one look quickly shows the lack of access in remote areas.
The CRTC a map shows the availability of broadband Internet access service at or above the target speeds of 5 megabits per second download and 1 megabits per second upload — one look quickly shows the lack of access in remote areas.CRTC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Department Of Industry
Highspeed Broadband Internet
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news