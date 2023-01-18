Smoking pot

Five years after Parliament legalized marijuana, a third of the market is still controlled by drug dealers, according to the Department of Public Safety. Federally licensed retailers had trouble competing with organized criminals.

“One of the main goals of legalization of cannabis was to reduce criminal activity by keeping profits out of the pockets of criminals,” the department wrote in an October 17 briefing note. “The illicit drug trade provides organized crime with one of its most financially lucrative criminal markets.”

Grinder
Grinder

Yup, thats how it works, especially now. We shop for the lowest grocery prices, car tires, clothes and take advantages of sales. Who wouldn't think people would shop for their best deal on pot or just stick to their historical pot supplier and skip the whole retailer hassle of it all. Retail is also boring and government endorsed...nuff said.

