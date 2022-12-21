Farming
A large number of Canadians, 44%, fear climate change will impact food security, says in-house research at the Department of Health.

Canada is a net exporter of food with federal analysts predicting an increase in the number of frost-free days would actually boost production.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(10) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

The same 44% that are very afraid of covid and signed up for multiple boosters. WTF is wrong with people.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

“The research reveals in 2022 Canadians are largely in agreement climate change is real,” wrote researchers. “Now what varies is the public’s degree of concern about this phenomenon.” ? ? ? ?

BUT . . . . But the Klimate has been changing for MILLIONS of years . . . .

What is effecting food supplies all over the World is Governments. From the complete loons in Holland that want to shut down Farming, to the avoidable War in Ukraine . . . to the Rationing of Fertilizers in Canada by the inept Turdope Lieberals.

The biggest danger to the Food Supply are the "Klimate" Zellots who claim they know the future . . . as we sit freezing in the grips of Winter, which according to some could get colder & longer for the next decade or two.

Report Add Reply
Forgettable
Forgettable

In other news, 44% of Canadians are brainwashed.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

How can Canadians have any faith in our NDP Liberal controlled institutions such as this Department of Health, let alone applying any value to a survey they have conducted under the control of an NDP Liberal administrator?

Report Add Reply
Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

This was a survey to measure the effectiveness of the propaganda campaign. I will guarantee that every person who still wears a mask is one of these who fears "climate change." And, there isn't one person who fears "climate change" who has not been injected with the "covid injection."

I will state the obvious here: those who fall for the misleadia propaganda are the dumbest among us.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It isn’t climate change these fools should

Be worried about. They should

Be worried about the actions their elected officials(I didn’t vote for these clowns) are taking to combat this mythical farce called “man made” global warming. I don’t deny climate change, the climate has been changing since the planet was formed, it’s crazy to think we can do something to stop it.

Report Add Reply
Alberta1234
Alberta1234

It is so disheartening that these pollsters were able to find this many gaslighted and foolish Canadians with little or no actual facts regarding global warming/climate change etc. Food security=energy security=financial security -- there is no material (ie that anyone will actually recognize or measure) risk to these issues from Climate Change - NONE - but massive risk to these necessities from regulations related to 'combatting' the non-existent 'existential' threat of climate change.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

3000 Dutch farms are due to be seized and sacrificed to the Climate god. The second largest food exporting nation in all of Europe is cause food shortages for their new god.

Report Add Reply
eldon628
eldon628

Climate change crisis is a scam. It's the WEF policies that the liberal/ndp/bloc are implementing is what is going to cause food shortages.

Wake up people. Stop believing the cbc and this traitorous government.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

What percentage fear Trudeau's fertilizer cuts?

Report Add Reply

