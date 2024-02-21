News

‘$60M BOONDOGGLE’: Auditor General unsure ArriveCan evidence was destroyed

‘$60M BOONDOGGLE’: Auditor General unsure evidence was destroyed
‘$60M BOONDOGGLE’: Auditor General unsure evidence was destroyedCPAC
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Trudeau Liberals
Canada Border Service Agency
Auditor General Karen Hogan
ArriveCan investigation
Commons Public Accounts Committee
Canada Public Health Agency

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news