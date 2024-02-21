‘$60M BOONDOGGLE’: Auditor General unsure ArriveCan evidence was destroyed

Auditor General Karen Hogan said Tuesday it is impossible to know whether federal managers destroyed ArriveCan evidence sought by investigators, according to Ottawa watchdog Blacklock’s Reporter.Hogan and other ArriveCan investigators had previously cited a suspicious lack of hundreds of pages of records pertaining to the $59.5 million program and two federal executives formerly with the Canada Border Services Agency have been suspended without pay. “All these circumstances are just what they appear to be, circumstances,” Hogan testified at the Commons Public Accounts Committee. “We still need accountability.”So far, evidence has shown favoured suppliers with inside contacts received millions in payments without necessary record keeping by federal managers. “The complete absence of documents suggests that either there was a conspicuous lack of records kept or documents were destroyed,” said Conservative MP Garnett Genuis.“One of these two things happened but you weren’t able to confirm which, is that correct?” asked Genuis. “Well, when documentation doesn’t exist it is either they never existed or they were destroyed,” replied Hogan. “In this case we can’t tell you which it was, but there is a glaring lack of documentation.”Liberal MP Shaun Chen said it was incomprehensible that federal records would go missing and contractors not held responsible. “No project objectives and goals, no budgets, no cost estimates, no risk management activities,” said Chen. “This to me is beyond comprehension.Heather Jeffery, president of Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), which is the business owner of the program that mandated electronic proof of vaccination to enter Canada, testified Tuesday she was technically responsible for ArriveCan management. However, she said she became president in 2023 after the ArriveCan contracts were approved. Throughout the two-year course of the COVID-19 pandemic, PHAC had four presidents. “Did you develop a budget for ArriveCan?” asked Conservative MP Michael Barrett “There was no overall project budget,” replied Jeffrey.“Was there a projection of the expected cost?” asked Barrett. “There was no overarching budget that covered those costs,” replied Jeffrey.“Do you believe this failure to have a budget is the reason the cost of this project ballooned to at least $60 million for taxpayers?” asked Barrett.“This was an evolving situation,” replied Jeffrey.“Do you recognize this is a major failing, this $60 million boondoggle?” asked Barrett. “We certainly recognize the failure to put in place a formal project governance at the outset of this project led to inadequate oversight of the project and meant costs were not appropriately tracked,” replied Jeffrey.Conservative MP Larry Brock yesterday predicted further consequences. “The Arrive-scam boondoggle has to have consequences,” he said.“Have you suspended with or without pay any of your employees involved in this scandal?” asked Brock. “No,” replied Jeffrey.“All I am hearing is, ‘Sorry, we’ll do better,’” said Brock. “That’s not enough. Someone has to take responsibility. It is clear you, ma’am, as president have to assume responsibility."