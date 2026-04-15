7-Eleven sandwiches, subs, and wraps recalled across Western Canada over listeria risk

CALGARY — A sweeping food recall has been issued for a range of 7-Eleven ready-to-eat products sold across Western Canada, after federal inspectors flagged a potential listeria contamination risk.The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Class 1 recall — its highest warning level — applies to multiple sandwiches, wraps and subs distributed in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.At least 16 products are affected, including turkey and ham subs, Chicken Caesar wraps, breakfast sandwiches, pizza subs, Hungryman varieties and tuna or roast beef wedges.All recalled items carry best-before dates ranging from April 12 to April 15, 2026.According to the agency, the recall was initiated by 7-Eleven Canada Inc.. No illnesses have been reported so far, but a food safety investigation is ongoing, with officials warning that more products could be added.Listeria monocytogenes poses a particular risk because it can survive — and even grow — in refrigerated foods. While symptoms in healthy individuals may be mild, the infection can become severe or fatal for pregnant women, seniors and those with weakened immune systems.Consumers are being told not to eat, sell or distribute the affected products, while regulators continue monitoring retailers to ensure the items are pulled from shelves.For a list of all products affected and more information click here.