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7-Eleven sandwiches, subs, and wraps recalled across Western Canada over listeria risk

A sweeping food recall has been issued for a range of 7-Eleven ready-to-eat products sold across Western Canada, after federal inspectors flagged a potential listeria contamination risk.
A sweeping food recall has been issued for a range of 7-Eleven ready-to-eat products sold across Western Canada, after federal inspectors flagged a potential listeria contamination risk.WS files
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Western Canada
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Listeria monocytogenes contamination
Listeria
7-Eleven
food recall

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