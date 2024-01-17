$70M Lotto Max winning ticket bought in Alberta

Tuesday night’s winning Lotto Max ticket, worth $70 million, was bought by someone in Alberta, according to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC). The winner — not in Edmonton or Calgary — is yet to be announced. The winning numbers are 2, 9, 10, 14, 42, 43, 44. The bonus number is 25.The second-prize winner holds a ticket worth $284,899.70, bought in Calgary. Second prize in the Lotto Max goes to the ticket that has six of the seven numbers, plus the bonus, line up with the winning numbers. Tuesday’s draw included two Maxmillions winning tickets, purchased in Toronto, with each ticket holder taking home a prize of $500,000, per CTV.