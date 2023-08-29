8 Wing Trenton commander charged in firearms incident Arthur C. Green Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Aug 29, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 8 Wing Trenton commander Colonel Leif Dahl. Govt of Canada Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Quinte West Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they have arrested 8 Wing Trenton commander Colonel Leif Dahl after a firearms incident on the Murray Canal.The Murray Canal is in the municipalities of Quinte West and Brighton, ON.On Friday, the OPP had a report at 2:30 p.m. of a firearm being discharged from a boat on the canal.It was reported to the OPP that wildlife was being targeted by the shooter.Police said the boat left the area before they arrived but a man was located a short time later. His firearm was nowhere to be found and the OPP alleges it was thrown into the canal. Dahl is charged with the following:Obstructing a peace officerCareless use of a firearmUse of a firearm to carelessly huntHunting birds without a licenceUnlawfully having a loaded firearm in conveyanceThe accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on Sept. 28."The investigation is ongoing," the OPP stated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Opp 8 Wing Trenton Commander Colonel Leif Dahl Murray Canal Firearm Ontario Court Of Justice Arthur C. Green Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media. Author twitter Author email Follow Arthur C. Green Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular HARDING: Bank of Canada wants digital currency and cashless society WILSON: Five things Albertans should know about keeping the lights on Just when we thought we were in the clear... the dreaded 'C' word rears its ugly head again. CARPAY: Sheila Annette Lewis was a victim of putting ideology ahead of science Swoop's "small carrier" status saves WestJet $500 for cancelled flight
