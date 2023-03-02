Cabinet signed for billions’ worth of vaccines yet to be delivered, records show. Vaccines under contract for shipment are enough for another four booster shots for every Canadian adult already fully vaccinated, according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Under Canada’s advance purchase agreements there are currently 90.8 million remaining doses to be delivered in 2023 and 2024,” said a Department of Public Works report to the Commons public accounts committee. Prices are secret. The Auditor General in a December 6 report COVID-19 Vaccines estimated costs averaged $30 per dose, putting the value of new vaccine deliveries at $2.7 billion over the next two years.
“Agreements provide flexibility to procure the latest formulations and presentations of COVID-19 vaccines such as those to protect against mutations or variants of concern and vaccines developed for younger populations,” said the report Responses To Questions Taken On Notice. “Booster doses may be acquired under the 90.8 million doses to be delivered in 2023 and 2024.”
The 90.8 million vaccines contracted for delivery include 30 million from Pfizer Canada, 42.3 million from Novovax Inc. and 18.5 million from Moderna Inc. The shipments marked “remaining doses to be delivered in 2023 and 2024” are equivalent to four booster shots for each of the 21.8 million Canadians already fully vaccinated, according to Public Health Agency figures.
Responses To Questions said cabinet from the outset of the pandemic made a “firm commitment” to buy a total 237.2 million doses from seven manufacturers: 85 million from Pfizer Canada, 52 million from Novovax Inc., 44 million from Moderna Inc., 20 million from AstraZeneca PLC, 20 million from Medicago Inc., 10 million from Janssen Pharmaceuticals and 6.2 million from Sanofi S.A.Contracts for 26 million doses from Medicago and Sanofi were terminated “by mutual consent” and none were delivered. Of the others a total 189.7 million were delivered to date. “The Government of Canada has committed over $9 billion to procure vaccines and therapeutics and to provide international support,” wrote staff.
MPs on the Commons public accounts committee have demanded to see confidential terms of contracts with the seven vaccine manufacturers. Cabinet has withheld records unless MPs first sign an oath of secrecy.
“It sounds like they’re trying to protect the government and not the taxpayers,” Conservative MP Kelly McCauley (Edmonton West, AB) earlier told the committee. “We cannot allow something like this to stop parliamentarians from doing their job. It makes you ask, what’s next?”
Auditors have estimated the vaccine program wasted at least $1 billion. The Public Health Agency in a separate report to the Commons public accounts committee said 25.6 million vaccines were thrown out as date expired.
Another 41.5 million vaccines were “deemed surplus” and donated to the following countries: Angola, Argentina, Bangladesh, Barbados, Burkina Faso, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, Ghana, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Kenya, Liberia, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Mexico, Mozambique, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Rwanda, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen and Zambia.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(9) comments
OMFG So where exactly will these death jabs end up? In the ocean or buried somewhere.
Wonder if this has something to do with the WHO pandemic treaty that I'm sure Canada will sign without consulting parliament, or Canadians?
Ever wonder where the Trudeau Foundation has their money invested...??
Likely difficult to track......
which politicians are making money of this purchase?
No thank you.
More incompetence from that regime in Ottawa.
.....for a vaccine that does nothing towards prevention, AND, may in fact cause negative medical perturbations in several persons. Well, the big pharmacy are doing quite well, thank you.
Who was it murdered Barry Sherman??
Quote: "Who was it murdered Barry Sherman??"
That is the Billion Dollar question!
This is liberal intellligence on display. Every death that occurs because of the vaccine that doesn't work is a responsibility of our government and our stupid PM.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.