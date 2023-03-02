Covid vaccine
By Reid Small

Cabinet signed for billions’ worth of vaccines yet to be delivered, records show. Vaccines under contract for shipment are enough for another four booster shots for every Canadian adult already fully vaccinated, according to Blacklock's Reporter.

“Under Canada’s advance purchase agreements there are currently 90.8 million remaining doses to be delivered in 2023 and 2024,” said a Department of Public Works report to the Commons public accounts committee. Prices are secret. The Auditor General in a December 6 report COVID-19 Vaccines estimated costs averaged $30 per dose, putting the value of new vaccine deliveries at $2.7 billion over the next two years.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(9) comments

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

OMFG So where exactly will these death jabs end up? In the ocean or buried somewhere.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Wonder if this has something to do with the WHO pandemic treaty that I'm sure Canada will sign without consulting parliament, or Canadians?

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Ever wonder where the Trudeau Foundation has their money invested...??

Likely difficult to track......

cptover
cptover

which politicians are making money of this purchase?

WCanada
WCanada

No thank you.

free the west
free the west

More incompetence from that regime in Ottawa.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

.....for a vaccine that does nothing towards prevention, AND, may in fact cause negative medical perturbations in several persons. Well, the big pharmacy are doing quite well, thank you.

Who was it murdered Barry Sherman??

john.lankers
john.lankers

Quote: "Who was it murdered Barry Sherman??"

That is the Billion Dollar question!

mcumming
mcumming

This is liberal intellligence on display. Every death that occurs because of the vaccine that doesn't work is a responsibility of our government and our stupid PM.

