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911 failed across Ontario overnight as Bell probes next-gen network fault

TPS, OPP and regional forces sent callers to non-emergency lines after a 3:13 a.m. outage; root cause still unknown
Bell says a next-generation 9-1-1 network fault was detected at about 3:13 a.m. Thursday.
Bell says a next-generation 9-1-1 network fault was detected at about 3:13 a.m. Thursday.Illustration
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