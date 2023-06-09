Trump docs in bathroom

Trump docs in bathroom

 Courtesy DOJ

A 37-count indictment against former President Donald Trump was opened on Friday, claiming Trump unlawfully kept hundreds of classified government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office.

The documents include papers detailing America’s conventional and nuclear weapons programs, potential weak points in US defences, and plans to respond to a foreign attack, federal prosecutors charged Friday, reports The New York Post.

Download PDF Trump indictment

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

I wonder how this will stack up and compare with what pedo Joe and the biden crime family have done? Just like in the movies.

Report Add Reply
RigPig
RigPig

The death throes of the American Empire in real time.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.