Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Iggy Azalea is the most earning A-list celebrity on OnlyFans, with a total earnings of $48 million.*
LELO, a self-described “luxury sex toys brand,” compiled the list of big-name stars making money, their subscription fees, and how often they are searched on Google.
Azalea charges a $25 monthly subscription fee for access to her content. In addition to her revenue, her account receives much attention, with 127K worldwide searches.
Cardi B is close behind in second, with $45 million in total earnings. The hip-hop artist offers her content for a monthly subscription fee of $4.99. Cardi B’s OnlyFans account is still one of the most sought-after on the platform, with 28K worldwide searches.
Blac Chyna takes the third spot with total earnings of $35 million. She charged $19.99 monthly for her subscription, which included special X-rated content and “Foot-Freak Mondays.” Her account also boasted 28K worldwide searches; however, she recently deactivated it.
Bella Thorne is in fourth place, with a total earnings of $32 million. The former Disney star offers a free subscription plan. She earned $1 million within just 24 hours of joining OnlyFans. This is the most money any OnlyFans Creator has ever made in 24 hours.
Amber Rose is rounding out the top five, with total earnings of $26 million. The celebrity teased fans with booty-centric Instagram clips, promising they would "see EVERYTHING" for a $5 monthly subscription fee.
Tyga stands at the sixth position with a total earning of $20 million and a monthly subscription fee of $20. The hip-hop artist set up his OnlyFans account after one of his private photos was leaked and went viral, but eventually deleted it to launch Myystar.
In the seventh spot is Pia Mia, who earned $18 million. Offering a free subscription, the Los Angeles-based singer often posts her never-seen-before pictures, videos and some private content on OnlyFans.
Chris Brown is ranked eighth with $15 million in total earnings. The celebrity announced he would charge $20 monthly for subscription-only content but ultimately deleted his account.
Austin Mahone is ninth with $5 million in earnings on OnlyFans, offering a free subscription. The star has a VIP program that includes free conversations, future postings, custom content requests, and Zoom calls to people who tip him $100.
Completing the top 10 are DJ Khaled and Fat Joe. While they offer a free subscription, their earnings are close to $4 million. The stars aim to create "a community that’s full of positivity," willing to know their actual fans closely.
I'm a wannabe songwriter with a few tunes on Apple, Spotify et cetera. I'm also a member of Country Music Alberta. But, unlike whatshername, I've only made $4 in the past few years. I'm Jimzie Goulding. Go to youtube dot com and type in my name. Threre are 3 songs there.
How does that line go again? 🎶"Money for nothing...."🎶
[thumbup]
