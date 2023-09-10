Iggy Azalea
Image courtesy of Wikipedia

Iggy Azalea is the most earning A-list celebrity on OnlyFans, with a total earnings of $48 million.*

LELO, a self-described “luxury sex toys brand,” compiled the list of big-name stars making money, their subscription fees, and how often they are searched on Google.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(3) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

I'm a wannabe songwriter with a few tunes on Apple, Spotify et cetera. I'm also a member of Country Music Alberta. But, unlike whatshername, I've only made $4 in the past few years. I'm Jimzie Goulding. Go to youtube dot com and type in my name. Threre are 3 songs there.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

How does that line go again? 🎶"Money for nothing...."🎶

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

