A-lister Jennifer Lawrence shares memories of Calgary while promoting latest film

Actress Jennifer Lawrence, best known for her role in The Hunger Games franchise, recently shared fond memories of her time filming in Calgary and Alberta while promoting her upcoming film Die, My Love.In a recent interview with CTV’s Etalk, the Academy Award winner discussed the months she spent in Calgary shooting the psychological drama, which co-stars Robert Pattinson and was directed by Lynne Ramsay..The actress said that when she was off-set, her stay in Calgary was spent exploring the city with her son.“I had a toddler there, so I did a lot of exploring,” Lawrence said.“I went to the zoo, I went to the science museum — the one with that great outdoor slide — and the Saddledome was a big part of our conversations.”Lawrence also shared a story about a book she read aloud to her son, which became a nightly ritual during filming.“Somebody had given my son a book called Night-Night Calgary, and every single night he wanted me to read it,” she revealed.“It was like, ‘Goodnight Saddledome,’ and the whole thing over and over again.”Night-Night Calgary, written by Katherine Sully and illustrated by Helen Poole, is a children’s picture book that celebrates Calgary and the city's culture.Lawrence and Pattinson were spotted filming Die, My Love in several Calgary locations last fall, including the Vecova Recreation Centre and Sikome Lake..Production on the film began in late Aug. 2024 and wrapped in mid-Oct of the same year.The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, follows Grace (Lawrence), a young mother struggling with postpartum depression and her descent into psychosis alongside her partner Jackson (Pattinson). The cast also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte, and Sissy Spacek.The film is set for theatrical release on Nov. 7.