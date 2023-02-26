Saskatchewan provincial politics has a brand new political party launching this week.
The new political party is the Saskatchewan United Party (Sask United).
Saskatchewan provincial politics has a brand new political party launching this week.
The new political party is the Saskatchewan United Party (Sask United).
The event is in the same Saskatoon venue where they held their first meeting in March 2022, with over 1200 people.
The first meeting was for individuals unhappy with the two political parties holding seats in the Saskatchewan Legislature.
On Tuesday, February 28, the Sask United Launch event happens in Saskatoon at Prairieland Park, 503 Ruth St. W, starting at 7 p.m.
At the post-event meet and greet reception at 9 p.m., the Johner Brothers will provide musical entertainment, and refreshments and appetizers will be served.
Sask United President Dwight Bunyan said he is “thrilled with the overwhelming response we are getting from the public to attend our launch event on Tuesday. Our RSVP page is blowing up.”
The first Sask United Leader Nadine Wilson MLA cannot wait to show Saskatchewanians the new political party.
"We have worked very hard at building this political party and now we are excited to finally present it to the public,” Wilson told the Western Standard.
Former Federal Agriculture Minister and Conservative MP Gerry Ritz was one of the first to start working on the new party and “is optimistic about the support for Sask United.”
“People are tired of governments that just talk about being transparent and accountable,” Ritz told the Western Standard.
“They must also be approachable and trustworthy. Communication is key in any democracy.”
The Sask United Party wants to return provincial politics to “practical solutions and common sense” and reduce “big government.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(3) comments
Why is it that the Conservatives are always the ones to create New Political Parties?
You never see the Insane Left doing something so inanely stupid . . . .
If this group gets any support . . . it will likely split the Vote and guarantee an NDP Govt following the Next Sask Election.
In BC two years ago the almost Non-existent Conservative Party split the votes in a number of key seats to guarantee the NDP a Majority Govt . . .
If you are not happy with the present right-wing party, get involved and make changes from the inside . . . that's precisely what Trump did to the Repub Party in the USA and it will never be the same again. Still a few RINOs but they are becoming an endangered species as they should.
splitting the conservitive vote again. The socialists and commie's just love you people. The ndp will be in power forever.
And now, over to you, Scott Moe. Scott? Scott? Yoohoo! Hey, Scott! Still not listening, eh?
Should be interesting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.