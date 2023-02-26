Sask United Party First Event March 2022
Image courtesy of the Sask United Party

Saskatchewan provincial politics has a brand new political party launching this week.

The new political party is the Saskatchewan United Party (Sask United).

Sask United Launch Party Feb 28 2023

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Why is it that the Conservatives are always the ones to create New Political Parties?

You never see the Insane Left doing something so inanely stupid . . . .

If this group gets any support . . . it will likely split the Vote and guarantee an NDP Govt following the Next Sask Election.

In BC two years ago the almost Non-existent Conservative Party split the votes in a number of key seats to guarantee the NDP a Majority Govt . . .

If you are not happy with the present right-wing party, get involved and make changes from the inside . . . that's precisely what Trump did to the Repub Party in the USA and it will never be the same again. Still a few RINOs but they are becoming an endangered species as they should.

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

splitting the conservitive vote again. The socialists and commie's just love you people. The ndp will be in power forever.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

And now, over to you, Scott Moe. Scott? Scott? Yoohoo! Hey, Scott! Still not listening, eh?

Should be interesting.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.