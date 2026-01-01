News

A scientific study written by a MAID lobby group may be attempting to sway policy

Ellen Wiebe, MAID study
Ellen Wiebe, MAID studyPhoto Credit: Leah Mushet, WS
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Maid
Dr Ellen Wiebe
Dying With Dignity Canada
MAID lobby group
Canada MAID
Canada medical assisted suicide
Clinician's Advisory Council
MAID lobby group Canada
DWDC

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news