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‘A TAX ON OURSELVES’: Economists warn against Ottawa’s counter-tariffs

Fergus Hodgson, director of Econ Americas and publisher of Impunity Observer (left) and University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe (right).
Fergus Hodgson, director of Econ Americas and publisher of Impunity Observer (left) and University of Calgary economist Trevor Tombe (right). Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Cdnpoli
Tariffs
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Trevor Tombe
Fergus Hodgson
Trade War
tariffs on Canada
25% tariffs on all Canadian goods
Canada US trade war
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