A TROPICAL KISS: Trudeau and Perry remind the world they’re still together

Katy Perry has reminded us all that she is still, in fact, in a relationship with Justin Trudeau.In a new Instagram post on Tuesday, Perry posted a photo dump of her "Holidaze" this Christmastime with a photo of the couple kissing in a tropical location.The former Prime Minister and Perry are still together and even though the shock has worn off — they sure do seem serious, since they celebrated the holidays together.There is no indication that either of their families were also together with them at the time..Perry also posted a "spot-the-JT" photo of the ocean, with Trudeau in the water in the corner.Another photo Perry shows off a Canadian Maple Leaf pendant she's wearing as a reference to JT's home base.Trudeau and Perry were first spotted in late July in Montreal during a night out that included dinner at Le Violon.It came to light in June that Perry had separated from her fiance, Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a daughter.Trudeau divorced his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in 2023.