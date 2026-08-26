'A TRUE LOSS:' Dolly Parton mourned worldwide as tributes pour in

In response to the country icon Dolly Parton's death Tuesday, people from across the world have been commemorating her legacy.From royalty to her hometown in Tennessee, everyone gathered to recognize the best-selling female country artist of all time.The most British of the displays — the British Royal Family celebrated Parton's memory by having the royal guard perform 9 to 5 outside Buckingham Palace."Remembering the late, great Dolly, who brought joy, comfort and inspiration to so many — including the millions of children given free books through her Imagination Library," the family wrote on X. .Another at the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, fans placed flowers on her star.In her home state of Tennessee, people did the same — in Sevierville, close to where Parton grew up, Parton was memorialized, as the public placed flowers near a Parton statue that occupies its downtown.US President Donald Trump reacted to the news of Parton's passing, stating, "This was a true loss for millions of people."There has never been anyone like her, and never will."He added he would be lowering the American flag throughout the country for one week, beginning Tuesday."Rest in peace, Dolly! The world loves you.".One of Parton's hits, 1973's Jolene, hit number one on Apple Music in the US Wednesday, while ranking top five in Canada and second worldwide.TMZ revealed late Tuesday Parton had passed away from a brief battle with cancer.According to representatives of Parton, she died surrounded by loved ones at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville. They also stated Parton spent her life bringing "joy, laughter, hope and integrity" to everything she touched, from her enormous generosity through the Imagination Library and her support for medical research. .They added her unconditional love for others was the driving force behind the lasting impact she leaves behind.Parton had been hospitalized in Nashville for four days before her death after battling a number of health problems in recent months. The singer spent over six decades in show business and began her career after graduating from high school and moving to Nashville in 1964.She got her big break when country star Porter Wagoner hired her to be his sidekick on the Porter Wagoner Show, which later helped her land a record deal..Though her legacy was not just music — she also became a movie star, businesswoman, and philanthropist.In a November 2025 interview with People, Parton added that she was at a point in her life where she hoped the good things she'd done could be carried on.The Daily Mail revealed Parton's final resting place will be with her husband of nearly 60 years, Carl Dean, at Woodland Memorial Park in Nashville.Parton was 80.