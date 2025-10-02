A way for Albertans to save on their energy bills

Looking for a way to save on the rising cost of living?Are you an Albertan dreading your energy bill?Thursday, ATCO Energy announced a new energy rate package, called "Unlock your Savings Event," where you can save $1,000 on your energy bill in a year — an opportunity for Albertans to counter rising living costs."When you sign up with ATCO Energy, you can receive 7.68 cents a kilowatt-hour on electricity, and choose from either fixed or floating natural gas plans," announced Matthew Coad, Vice President of ATCO Energy, at their hosted Calgary Tower event. "To put this into perspective, that's about a 35% savings over the default rate." ."And by combining our energy plans with our Home Services offers, Albertans can save money on their bills. ""They can receive rebates on home services, as well as exclusive offers that you won't find anywhere else. ""All told, that equates to more than $1,000 of savings on your ATCO Energy bill, and when you sign up with this program, you can receive $150 in welcome credits when you bundle your electricity and natural gas," Coad details.Coad told the Western Standard, the default rate in Alberta for energy is 12 cents per kilowatt-hour, and "our rate at 7.68 cents gives customers an opportunity to save.".As a reminder of this opportunity, Calgarians can witness the Calgary Tower lit with ATCO Energy's colours on Thursday and Friday night — a reminder of the savings they can accrue..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.