Aaron Gunn slams Trudeau for failing Canada's military in new doc

Aaron Gunn is back with another episode of Politics Explained, this time breaking down all the ways the Liberal government has failed the nation's armed forces.Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada's Military is now available to watch on YouTube..The film begins with a history of the Canadian Armed Forces, before explaining how "politics, ideology, and utter disregard for our servicemen and women" led to a decline that has left the nation's reputation "in tatters on the international stage."It features interviews with nearly two dozen people including national security experts, veterans, policymakers, and retired Generals, as well as the former heads of the Canada's Army, Navy, and Air Force."My latest documentary, Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada’s Military is a no-holds-barred investigation into the state of Canada's military and the treatment of its veterans," Gunn said in a press release. "I hope the film serves as a wake-up call to Canadians about the state of our Armed Forces, and the urgent need to deliver the equipment, funding and moral support to our men and women in uniform that they desperately need and deserve."Gunn added that, "of all the films I have produced, I believe this to be the most important," noting that, "the dilapidated state of our military and the horrific treatment of its veterans is simply not acceptable.""I am hopeful this film might finally shock Canadians, and the government, into action," he concluded.The film, which premiered on Vancouver Island in August, has received widespread audience praise, with a number of 10/10 reviews on IMDB.One viewer called it "very important," and maintained that while she was not pro-war, Canada must be prepared and those who put their lives on the line, "deserve our support and gratitude."Another said it was, "especially heart-wrenching to hear the personal accounts of some of our wounded armed forces personnel who have literally been abandoned by our government," asking, "Is this what we Canadians do to those who serve to protect us?".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.