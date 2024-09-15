News

Aaron Gunn slams Trudeau for failing Canada's military in new doc

Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada's Military is now available to watch on YouTube.
Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada's Military
Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada's MilitaryScreenshot: YouTube
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Military
Armed Forces
Aaron Gunn
Politics Explained
Forsaken Warriors: How Trudeau Broke Canada’s Military

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news