Danielle Smith

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced the United Conservative Party's initiative to create jobs and improve the economy. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

The Alberta United Conservative Party is ahead of the NDP province-wide, but Calgary is close, according to a poll conducted by Abacus Data. 

A total of 40% of eligible voters would select the Alberta UCP, up three points, according to the Monday poll. The poll said 37% would vote for the Alberta NDP, down three points. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

Lol...someone here called this...

fpenner
fpenner

That was me. Hilarious hey?

