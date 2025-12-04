Abandoned golden retriever in Okotoks receives widespread support online

A golden retriever that was abandoned at an Okotoks off-leash dog park last weekend has received widespread support online after she was left with a jacket, boots, medication, and a note from her owners saying they wouldn’t return.The three-year-old dog named Raiya was taken to the Southern Alberta Veterinary Emergency (SAVE), where staff learned she may have hip dysplasia and a seizure disorder that could require ongoing treatment estimated to cost more than $2,000.Raiya is now in the care of the Calgary-based non-profit rescue organization Pause 4 Change.Albert Yao of Pause 4 Change told CTV News that, from what the rescue knows, the owners did love and care for Raiya..“They were probably in a situation where they were between a rock and a hard place,” Yao said.“From what we do know, they did try to surrender her to at least one or two other rescues.”The rescue has stated that pet abandonment is currently rising as local organizations reach capacity and face growing strain.“Our rescue system is in trouble. Owners who need to surrender their pets due to circumstances outside of their control have no places for these pets to go. Rescues and shelters have long waitlists for surrender because they are over capacity and can’t keep up with demand,” a Pause 4 Change Facebook post reads.In an “open letter to Raiya’s previous owners and our community,” the rescue said they understood that their community would be outraged and upset over stories such as Raiya’s, but that it was important to remember “that we never know someone’s entire story, and there is something you need to know first before passing judgment.”“What we truly need right now, rather than anger, outrage, and frustration, is to look at the bigger picture,” Pause 4 Change said, adding that rescues need more foster homes and more donations to help the animals in need the most..“We need more supporters to help navigate these difficult times so that situations like this don’t happen. We need to help struggling pet owners who love their pets to be able to keep pets in their homes whenever possible so the pets don’t need to be surrendered.”Her current foster parents, Allison and Lauren Stoffregen, who both work at SAVE, are hoping Raiya will be medically cleared in the next couple of weeks so she can be adopted into a permanent home.“We had a lot of people who messaged us and said they wanted to immediately open their homes to her,” Allison said.“I guess she’s not the only dog going through something like this right now.”One Facebook user said, "So many people want her because of her story, Ive read hundreds of people are offering to adopt her, aww what a lucky girl, eh?"Another added, "So happy that communities are coming together for our furry friends."Pause 4 Change is calling on the community to donate to cover food costs, vet bills, and for more people to volunteer to foster pets in need.