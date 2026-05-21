Abbotsford man charged in alleged sexual assault investigations involving two women

An Abbotsford man is facing multiple criminal charges after police linked him to two separate sexual assault investigations involving female victims.The Abbotsford Police Department announced Thursday that 53-year-old Angelo Roefaro has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, along with assault, administering a stupefying substance and theft under $5,000.Police said the investigation began earlier this year after patrol officers received a report of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in December 2025 involving a female victim.Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the case was transferred to the Abbotsford Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit.On May 12, detectives took over a second sexual assault investigation involving another female victim and determined the same suspect was allegedly connected to both incidents.Roefaro was formally charged later that same day.He remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court again on June 1.The court has imposed publication bans protecting the identities of both complainants.Abbotsford police have now released a photograph of Roefaro in an effort to identify additional potential victims or witnesses who may have information relevant to the investigation.Investigators are asking anyone with information — or anyone who believes they may also be a victim — to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.