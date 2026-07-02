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'Abbotsford man' convicted of second-degree murder in wife’s fatal stabbing days after arriving in Canada

A BC Supreme Court judge has convicted an Abbotsford man of second-degree murder after rejecting his claim that he fatally stabbed his wife during a sudden, emotionally charged confrontation only days after arriving in Canada from India.
A BC Supreme Court judge has convicted an Abbotsford man of second-degree murder after rejecting his claim that he fatally stabbed his wife during a sudden, emotionally charged confrontation only days after arriving in Canada from India.X screenshot courtesy of 604RAW
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Jagpreet Singh
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Western Standard
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