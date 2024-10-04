Abbotsford-Mission candidates square off in spirited debate

The candidates running to represent Abbotsford-Mission squared off in a spirited debate on Thursday, each trying to convince voters that they were the best choice.Facing BC NDP agriculture minister and veteran lawmaker Pam Alexis, BC Conservative political newcomer Reann Gasper held her ground, providing fresh answers that appeared to resonate with the 100-person strong audience at Mission's Clarke Theater. Under the watch of a moderator, the pair discussed a variety of issues pertaining to the riding, the province, and the country as a whole. Among them were affordability, housing, the environment, and healthcare..Gasper brought up the well-known fact that the hospital in Mission has not been providing residents with the care they need, suggesting the debacle was evidence of the NDP's lack of leadership. She also claimed that there were plans to close the hospital and ship everyone to Abbotsford.In response, Alexis blamed John Rustad and the former BC Liberal government, pointing out that when he was in office they tried to do just that. "It's not something that was created by my party," she protested, also noting that the pandemic played a role in the decline..In light of the NDP's announcement that, if elected, the West Coast Express would be extended to Chilliwack, candidates were asked what other changes they'd like to see to the service.Gasper called for a more extensive schedule to ensure there were more than a few trains out to Vancouver in the morning and back to Mission at night. She argued that such a move was integral to not only ensuring existing residents can get to work, but to attracting young families to the region as well.Alexis pointed out that because the train shares a track with freight lines, additional scheduling may prove difficult..Gasper, who is herself an immigrant, drew attention to the impact lax vetting policies were having at a local level. She noted that the process her father went through was intense but ensured that only the best and brightest newcomers were allowed to enter the country, and called for a return to that sort of system.On more than one occasion, Gasper did not have an answer to the question, but rather than make something up, she simply said she'd have to look into it, or that she'd discuss it one on one with the person who asked. While some in the audience were unimpressed, others commended her for her honesty.Following the debate, Gasper told the Western Standard that she was happy with her first debate performance. When asked whether she believed her opponent's lack of experience in the political realm would help, not hinder, her chances, Alexis said the only poll that mattered was the one conducted on election day. She did, however, thank Gasper for showing up to debate at a time when other Conservative candidates have failed to do so.