Abbotsford police warn public ahead of sex offender’s release

The Abbotsford Police Department has issued a public safety notice ahead of the scheduled March 30 release of 46-year-old Stephen Bradley Ewing from William Head Institution.Ewing has a criminal record that includes convictions for sexual assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm — including offences involving a victim under 16 — and overcoming resistance by choking in 2021 and 2023. He will be residing in the Abbotsford area upon release.Ewing faces strict conditions, including staying away from children under 16 unless accompanied by a responsible adult, avoiding schools, daycares, parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and recreational centres, and refraining from employment or volunteer work that places him in a position of trust over minors. He is also prohibited from being in the presence of sex trade workers, consuming or possessing alcohol or non-prescribed drugs, and accessing the internet on any device without parole supervisor approval.Residents who see Ewing violating any of these conditions are urged to contact local police immediately. For incidents in Abbotsford, call 604-859-5225 or 911 in emergencies.