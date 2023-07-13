COVID-19 tickets
Nearly one-third of Canadians said they felt pressured to follow the public health rules during the pandemic, according to research done by the Health department.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, about 10% of Canadians looked for advice or counselling for mental health support.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(10) comments

Jane V
Jane V

I am getting MORE depressed reading about what really happened in the plandemic. See The Truth About Wuhan by Dr. Andrew G. Huff. He knows how the virus came to be (gain of function research in USA and shipped to Wuhan where it escaped or was released and the covid19 'vaccines' made at same time in the US) and as a result the US government harassed and tormented him and his family with drones, lasers, noise bombarding his house, break-ins, hacked phones, computers and cars, agents from a number of government agencies following him and his family, even tiny flying drones in his house.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

What does the Covid Farce say about Canada's Medical Community?

Only a handful of Drs. challenged the completely insane "Health Officers" . . . the likes of Tam, Henry, Hinshaw, Moore & others who were Completely Over their Heads and didn't have a friggin Clue. They just followed the corrupt WHO that was busy making excuses for the ChiCommies. Some of the Drs. who are still persecuted today were 100% correct . . . while the inept "Health Officers" are still collecting their big cheques.

Sweden got it RIGHT . . . which is why their Death Toll per Million citizens was close to 1/5 of Canada's Toll . . . and their kids never missed a day of school, no businesses closed & no Economic Destruction.

Like the guy on Shark Tank says "Canada is run by Idiots" . . . he is 100% correct!

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

Coercion is a war crime. The Canadian government is an illegitimate regime!

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

The word forced is more appropriate given that you could not travel or generally conduct business unless you complied. Earning a living was pretty important to some folk.

Report Add Reply
A Person
A Person

So the other 2/3 of Canadians donned masks under their own volition after their own consideration, and locked themselves down for weeks at a time because it’s the normal thing to do? They just naturally decided to stay 6ft away from others, and personally opted not to go to grandpas funeral or the gym?

What a bunch of garbage. EVERYONE felt pressured by health mandates and polling lying Canadians is a waste of time.

Doesn’t anyone at WS use any critical thought before regurgitating this ridiculous propaganda?

Report Add Reply
WCanada
WCanada

Sweden took no restrictive measures on healthy people and came out better. I will never comply again.

Report Add Reply
JGL
JGL

Covid is a coronavirus which is the "common cold." That's all.

Had people not complied we would not be in the mess we are in today.

But they are cowards, too afraid to think for themselves, too afraid to speak.

"All it takes for evil to prevail is for a good man to do nothing"

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Good thing all the homeless in downtown Calgary followed the rules or else they'd be dead.

Report Add Reply
Freedom fan
Freedom fan

JGL 100%[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Look, I get it, but I have to ask, what exactly did you do? Did you speak up? Did you go to Ottawa or Coutts? Did you go to any of a number of protests across the Nation? Many in my Family lost their job simply for refusing to get the jab, was your job lost or threatened? I had friends who worked for CNRL, all fired because of their refusal to follow clot shot mandates, so I get it, but it miffs me to no end to hear people who may not have been affected by any of this spouting off about people who actually did something. I’m not saying you didn’t, I’m just saying if you did fight, good for you, if not, and you didn’t feel the effects at all, then shame on you.

Report Add Reply

