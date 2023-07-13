Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Nearly one-third of Canadians said they felt pressured to follow the public health rules during the pandemic, according to research done by the Health department.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, about 10% of Canadians looked for advice or counselling for mental health support.
“Now that restrictions have been lifted, all participants agreed their mental health has improved,” said a pollsters’ report.
“Some participants touched on other mental health impacts that public health measures had on themselves: anxiety over surveillance by public authorities and over not being able to leave the house.”
“Some participants mentioned feeling a deep sense of guilt when they contracted COVID-19 as the infection was seen as a failure on their part to comply with public health or to keep themselves and their surroundings safe,” said the report COVID-19 Tracking Survey and Focus Groups on Canadians’ Views.
Asked “To what extent did you feel pressured by others to practice or not practice individual public health measures?” Thirty percent said they felt pressured. The rate was 38% for parents of young children and 42% for young adults.
Findings were based on eight focus groups and four separate online surveys nationwide. The health department paid Léger $282,441 for the research.
According to researchers, 11% of Canadians who were asked said they sought help for their mental health during the pandemic.
“Most reported having received in-person support from social workers, psychologists or other professionals,” said Canadians’ Views.
“Over a third, 38%, rated their mental health as ‘average,’ ‘bad’ or ‘very bad,’” wrote researchers.
“Respondents under the age of 55, parents of children under 18 and those who had been infected with COVID or believed they had been infected were more likely than other respondents to report their mental health as ‘average.’”
“Some participants mentioned getting anxious and worried when they felt any type of respiratory symptom and would wonder whether it was COVID-19 or just a common cold,” said the report.
“Some parents mentioned they were worried about potential negative impacts on their children’s schooling and their willingness to study.”
“The social isolation that was imposed as a public health measure during the first few waves of the pandemic was also mentioned by a majority of participants as a strongly impactful factor that deteriorated their mental health,” wrote researchers.
“A few participants also mentioned the negative impacts of living alone.”
“Participants at large considered that we were out of the COVID-19 pandemic but were still very much aware of the impacts of COVID on day-to-day life and various institutions,” said the report.
“They acknowledged that COVID did not disappear and that some of its effects will be present for a long time.”
I am getting MORE depressed reading about what really happened in the plandemic. See The Truth About Wuhan by Dr. Andrew G. Huff. He knows how the virus came to be (gain of function research in USA and shipped to Wuhan where it escaped or was released and the covid19 'vaccines' made at same time in the US) and as a result the US government harassed and tormented him and his family with drones, lasers, noise bombarding his house, break-ins, hacked phones, computers and cars, agents from a number of government agencies following him and his family, even tiny flying drones in his house.
What does the Covid Farce say about Canada's Medical Community?
Only a handful of Drs. challenged the completely insane "Health Officers" . . . the likes of Tam, Henry, Hinshaw, Moore & others who were Completely Over their Heads and didn't have a friggin Clue. They just followed the corrupt WHO that was busy making excuses for the ChiCommies. Some of the Drs. who are still persecuted today were 100% correct . . . while the inept "Health Officers" are still collecting their big cheques.
Sweden got it RIGHT . . . which is why their Death Toll per Million citizens was close to 1/5 of Canada's Toll . . . and their kids never missed a day of school, no businesses closed & no Economic Destruction.
Like the guy on Shark Tank says "Canada is run by Idiots" . . . he is 100% correct!
Coercion is a war crime. The Canadian government is an illegitimate regime!
The word forced is more appropriate given that you could not travel or generally conduct business unless you complied. Earning a living was pretty important to some folk.
So the other 2/3 of Canadians donned masks under their own volition after their own consideration, and locked themselves down for weeks at a time because it’s the normal thing to do? They just naturally decided to stay 6ft away from others, and personally opted not to go to grandpas funeral or the gym?
What a bunch of garbage. EVERYONE felt pressured by health mandates and polling lying Canadians is a waste of time.
Doesn’t anyone at WS use any critical thought before regurgitating this ridiculous propaganda?
Sweden took no restrictive measures on healthy people and came out better. I will never comply again.
Covid is a coronavirus which is the "common cold." That's all.
Had people not complied we would not be in the mess we are in today.
But they are cowards, too afraid to think for themselves, too afraid to speak.
"All it takes for evil to prevail is for a good man to do nothing"
Good thing all the homeless in downtown Calgary followed the rules or else they'd be dead.
JGL 100%[thumbup]
Look, I get it, but I have to ask, what exactly did you do? Did you speak up? Did you go to Ottawa or Coutts? Did you go to any of a number of protests across the Nation? Many in my Family lost their job simply for refusing to get the jab, was your job lost or threatened? I had friends who worked for CNRL, all fired because of their refusal to follow clot shot mandates, so I get it, but it miffs me to no end to hear people who may not have been affected by any of this spouting off about people who actually did something. I’m not saying you didn’t, I’m just saying if you did fight, good for you, if not, and you didn’t feel the effects at all, then shame on you.
