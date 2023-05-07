The department of Veterans Affairs estimates that only a small fraction of veterans are homeless, about half of one percent.
“The estimated overall number of shelter users, including veterans, has declined,” the department wrote in a submission to the Senate National Finance committee.
“The total number of veterans who experience homelessness might be higher than this.”
The department counted 461,235 veterans nationwide.
Some 1,905 to 2,400 shelter users are veterans, about 0.4% to 0.5%.
“Some people who experience homelessness do not access shelters,” wrote staff.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, veterans who did use shelters were typically men over age 48.
“Veterans were more likely to cite an illness or medical condition as a contributing factor,” said the department.
“Other factors were mentioned less frequently by veterans, such as addiction or substance use.”
Data were based on questionnaires and spot surveys at 400 emergency shelters nationwide.
“Homelessness is a complex issue,” the department wrote in a Dec. 2 briefing note Veteran Homelessness.
“How many homeless veterans are there?” asked the briefing note.
“Accurately measuring the number of veterans experiencing homelessness is challenging.”
The department maintains a million-dollar Veterans Emergency Fund that pays tax-free $2,500 grants to penniless ex-soldiers, sailors and aircrew “facing an emergency that threatens their health and well-being” including lack of food or shelter.
The program has been oversubscribed for the past five years.
“Every year since the program started in 2018, the demand for the Fund has been more than the $1 million in annual funding,” said a separate briefing note Veterans Emergency Fund. Costs last year were $1,060,000.
A 2021 audit of the program said that of 2,576 appeals for funding over two years, 1,902 were approved. Most payments were issued within two days “for necessities such as food, clothing, shelter, medical care or expenses not otherwise covered,” wrote auditors.
Most veterans who applied for emergency aid were unmarried men under 50.
A review of case files found 59% were homeless or had “underlying addiction or mental health issues.”
“There’s this notion that we’re going to get everybody off the street,” General (Ret’d) Walter Natynczyk, then-deputy minister, said in 2020 testimony at the Commons Veterans Affairs committee.
“Some veterans aren’t ready. Some veterans don’t want to be connected to their families yet.”
“They migrate to Vancouver Island and camp out in the bush,” said Natynczyk.
“We’re looking for them with the Royal Canadian Legion and Vets Canada so that when they’re ready, they can come in.”
