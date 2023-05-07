new housing is opening for the homeless
Photo Credit: Twitter

The department of Veterans Affairs estimates that only a small fraction of veterans are homeless, about half of one percent.

Homeless veterans

Courtesy Salvation Army

“The estimated overall number of shelter users, including veterans, has declined,” the department wrote in a submission to the Senate National Finance committee.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

fpenner
fpenner

I recently read there’s 2,500 homeless vets in Canada. We are putting up 5,000 illegal refugees in hotels in Niagara Falls.

This is the mentally ill world of the Liberals.

