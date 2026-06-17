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'ABSOLUTE CHAOS': Calgary windstorm rips out trees, damages house in Lake Bonavista

It's a sunny day in Calgary, when all of a sudden, aggressive winds sweep through the Lake Bonavista community, bringing down a few trees in its wake. One resident recounts what they witnessed on that stormy Tuesday afternoon.
Lake Bona Vista, Calgary, AB
Lake Bona Vista, Calgary, ABWS;
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