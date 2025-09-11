'Absolutely sickening': BC Conservatives condemn assassination of Charlie Kirk

The BC Conservatives have condemned the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and the broader issue of political violence.The American political commentator was shot dead while peacefully debating students at Utah Valley University.."I'm deeply disturbed to hear about the shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at a college campus in Utah," BC Conservative leader John Rustad said in a post on X. .UPDATED: FBI releases photo of Charlie Kirk's assassin; Ammo engraved with trans message."It shouldn't be a danger to your personal safety to be a conservative — or any kind of political figure or pundit. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Kirk and his family at this time.".Rustad's sentiments were shared by Abbotsford-South Langley MLA Harman Bhangu, who called the incident "absolutely sickening" and "devastating.""My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk’s family, his wife, his young kids, his friends, and everyone who loved him or looked up to him for his courage," he added. "At just 31 years old, his life was stolen. As a husband and father, I can’t stop thinking about the pain his family is going through. Their lives have been turned upside down forever. His kids will never see their dad again."Bhangu made it clear that in civilized countries, "this should never happen.""Political disagreement should never lead to violence," he declared. "A family, a circle of friends, and a movement have all lost someone who gave them strength. My heart just breaks. I am deeply, deeply saddened.".Chilliwack North MLA Heather Maahs called it a "disturbing reflection on our society," pointing out that Kirk was "such a brilliant role model for social discourse and debate."