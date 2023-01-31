Lethbridge university

University of Lethbridge 

 Courtesy University of Lethbridge

The Society for Academic Freedom and Scholarship (SAFS) said it was wrong for the University of Lethbridge to prohibit fired Mount Royal University Economics, Justice, and Policy studies professor Frances Widdowson from doing a talk. 

“In ensuring Dr. Widdowson may speak on campus and explaining the University of Lethbridge’s commitment to academic values and its academic mission, you would have performed your duties as a university president well,” said SAFS President Mark Mercer in a Tuesday letter to U of L President Mike Mahon.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

MLC
MLC

The perception of harm by the university and special interest group(s) would appear to be her making statements that may subvert their dominant paradigm.

The risk she may cause some critical and objective thinking or even worse, encourage a degree of skepticism, was obviously tantamount to the destruction of all their political and educational values, (narrow as they may be).

Apparent their students are so educationally fragile that even a slight risk of such exposure could irreparably damage their academic progress to the lightness of being encouraged by the UofL....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.