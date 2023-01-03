University of Calgary

The Society for Academic Freedom and Scholarship (SAFS) has denounced the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary for restricting professor positions to black people. 

“Restricted hiring is a violation of the merit principle, the principle that academic decisions should be made on academic grounds only,” said SAFS President Mark Mercer in a letter to Haskayne School of Business Dean Jim Dewald. 

