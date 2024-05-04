Patrick Provost was fired from Laval University after protesting state responses to COVID-19
Patrick Provost was fired from Laval University after protesting state responses to COVID-19WS file photo
News

Academics rally behind Laval biochemistry prof fired for opinions on COVID vaccines

Loading content, please wait...
Lockdowns
Brownstone Institute
Douglas Farrow
Laval University
Travis Smith
COVID-19
Patrick Provost

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news