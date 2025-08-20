ACCESS DENIED: Tsuut’ina Nation blocks media during human trafficking investigation

The Tsuut’ina Nation has issued a ban on members of the media accessing its lands, over concerns that coverage of a human trafficking case could cause distress among band members.A July 16 memorandum obtained by Postmedia and sent by Senior Operations Officer Andrew Onespot Jr. to the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service (TNPS) asked First Nations officers to prevent reporters from entering their territory located southwest of Calgary.A TNPS spokesperson told Postmedia the directive is in effect and will remain so until further notice from the band’s leadership.The media ban encompasses all access, including vehicles, personnel, and equipment, unless approved by the proper authorities.The directive followed the arrests of ten men in connection with a joint undercover operation at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, conducted by the TNPS and the Calgary Police Service (CPS).The investigation, part of Project Buffalo, began in May and targeted the sexual exploitation of minors..UPDATED: Tsuut’ina Nation chief charged in historical Edmonton sexual assault cases\n\n.None of the individuals arrested in the sting operation were Tsuut’ina Nation members.They now face 31 charges related to allegations that underage indigenous girls were targeted for sex.The charges include luring a child for sexual services, obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, and inviting sexual touching of a person under 16.“Tsuut’ina Leadership extends its continued appreciation to the Tsuut’ina Police Service for your role in the recent sting operation at the Grey Eagle Resort and Casino, which led to multiple arrests,” Onespot’s memo said.“In anticipation of heightened media interest, we are aware of multiple requests by media outlets to access Tsuut’ina lands for coverage of this case. At this time, the Nation is not permitting any media access related to the case, and we ask for your assistance in enforcing this decision.”Onespot said the extreme subject matter of the case has “reopened trauma for many community members,” and that the presence of the media “may deepen emotional harm and distress.”He also cited “community tension and public safety,” “respect for cultural protocols and privacy,” and “protection of youth and families,” as contributing factors for the order.In light of the media ban, legal experts such as defence lawyer Don MacLeod — who has previously worked with the band — said the Tsuut’ina Nation has the authority to restrict access to its lands and “who is permitted and not permitted on their sovereign territory.”.Senate bills aim to expand RCMP role in enforcing First Nations bylaws\n\n.Currently, billboards posted at the entrances to the Tsuut’ina Nation warn that trespassers will be prosecuted and that a permit for access is required and can be obtained at the Tsuut’ina Administration Office.The media ban isn't the only controversy that has hit Tsuut’ina in recent weeks.Earlier this month, Tsuut’ina Nation Chief Roy Albert Whitney, 71, was arrested and charged by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) with two counts of sexual assault involving adult males, which occurred on two separate occasions in 1994 and 2005.The Western Standard has reached out to the Tsuut’ina Nation for comment.