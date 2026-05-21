Accountability Office launches interactive tool for Ontario expenditure estimates

TORONTO — The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario (FAO) has launched a new interactive webpage allowing users to review and compare the province’s 2026-27 Expenditure Estimates for five major ministries.The tool, released Thursday, covers the ministries of Children, Community and Social Services; Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security; Education; Health; and Long-Term Care. According to the FAO, those ministries together account for 73% of the province’s planned spending outlined in the 2026 Ontario Budget.The Expenditure Estimates detail each ministry’s spending requirements for the fiscal year and represent the government’s formal request to the Legislature for approval to spend public funds..The FAO said the webpage allows users to compare requested spending against expenditures over the previous five years. Information is available from the major program, or “Vote,” level down to standard account details.The office said the tool is intended to improve public access to Ontario’s spending plans and provide greater transparency into ministry expenditures.Once approved by the Legislature through the Supply Act, the Expenditure Estimates become the legal spending authority for each ministry.The interactive webpage is available through the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario’s website.