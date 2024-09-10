Accused drunk jet skier slams into paddleboarders at Ghost Lake

RCMP have charged a Cochrane resident with a raft of charges after he slammed into a paddleboarder on nearby Ghost Lake.On Saturday, just after 7:00 p.m., Cochrane RCMP responded to a report of a collision between a jet ski and paddleboard at Ghost Lake, resulting in injuries to an adult male on the paddleboard. A female youth was also on the paddleboard and was uninjured. "The male driver of the jet ski fled the scene but later identified by independent witnesses and arrested," said RCMP in a Tuesday press release.Bradley Edward Baxandall, 31, a resident of Cochrane, was charged with the following offences:Refuse to comply with alcohol demand, accident resulting in bodily harmFailing to stop after accident resulting in bodily harmDangerous operation of a vessel causing bodily harmCommon nuisance – cause injury.Baxandall was held for a judicial interim release hearing and released with a court date of Sept. 24, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Cochrane.Cochrane RCMP are requesting that any witnesses who may have seen and / or recorded the incident, to contact Const. Bouthillier with the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips .com or by using the “P3 Tips” app. To report crime online, or for access to RCMP news and information, download the Alberta RCMP app through Apple or Google Play..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.