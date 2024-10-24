Accused Edmonton killer out on bail attacks police officer

Wetaskiwin RCMP are searching for 31-year-old Talsa Ashlee Cardinal, who is wanted for multiple charges, including assaulting a police officer and breaching her release order. Cardinal, a resident of Wetaskiwin, was released in March on a first-degree murder charge with strict conditions, including a 24-hour curfew.On Saturday, police observed Cardinal violating her release conditions. When officers attempted to arrest her, she allegedly assaulted one officer, resisted arrest, and fled the scene. She is now wanted for assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and failing to comply with her release order.Edmonton police officers found 33-year-old Travis Cardinal in a park suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Aug. 11.Both 36-year-old Paul Everette Lawrence and Cardinal face a first-degree murder charge in relation to Cardinal’s death.Talsa Cardinal is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-ft. 8-ins., and 145 lbs.The RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating Cardinal. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Wetaskiwin RCMP at 780-312-7267. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online via www.P3Tips.com.